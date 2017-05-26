'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Ultron the Next Big Bad for Coulson's Squad?

Ultron may be the next big bad after AIDA (Mallory Jansen) in the upcoming season of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Facebook/AgentsofShieldUltron may be the next villain in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

According to CBR, fighting the evil AI robot makes sense after Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team took on a bunch of Life Model Decoys. Although Ultron was already defeated in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," there may be a way for him to return via "a digital backdoor or backup." Without a physical body, Ultron may reportedly take over some of the LMDs and continue his mission to rule the world. Now that the ABC series has dabbled in artificial intelligence, having another robot for the next villain is reportedly the next best step.

Meanwhile, showrunner Jed Whedon commented on the speculations on whether or not Coulson made a deal with the devil and become the next Ghost Rider. Whedon told IGN that viewers would find out soon enough, but agreed that Coulson might have bitten off more than he could chew with the deal. He also discussed Robbie's (Gabriel Luna) future in the series. According to him, his evil alter ego may still come back.

"Well, first of all, he's not dead -- not that that means anything in our world. He also has shown that he has the ability to move in and out of realms and dimensions or planets or wherever he's going. He's a threat to pop up at any moment. Whether or not he will, I can't say, but he's out there," Whedon said.

As for Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) and Simmons' (Elizabeth Henstridge) storyline, the EP hinted that it would take a while for the couple to fix their broken relationship. Even then, he could not guarantee that they would end up together. Viewers will still be able to see them together in the series, but it looks like they will be friends and colleagues than anything else.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air on January 2018.