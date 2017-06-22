'Agents of SHIELD' News, Release Date: A Spinoff Series Focused on the Framework Might Be Developed

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 may have ended, but that does not mean Marvel has already delivered its best season yet. In fact, the recent finale seemed to have set the stage for a more exciting and action-packed season 5.

facebook.com/AgentsofShieldPromo photo for Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Since the end of the fourth season, fans have been wondering if the Framework set up by Hydra would still be an encumbrance for the agents in the upcoming installment. It can be recalled that the last few episodes of season 4 saw this artificial reality take its toll on the agents as it featured "copies" of them, which were called LMDs or Life Model Decoys, whose goal was to kill the originals.

Now that season 4 has come and gone, it has been confirmed that the fifth installment will find the agents in new territory, and fans wondered if they will see more of the Framework in the upcoming episodes.

In a recent interview with Jed Whedon, the showrunner revealed that fans may have already seen the last of that parallel world. However, he also hinted they might come up with a spinoff tackling only the Framework.

While Whedon said that the Framework will not be rebooted in the upcoming season, he revealed that some members of the production team are thinking of jumping back into that storyline and exploring new possibilities through a spinoff from the original show.

"The Framework opened up a lot of ideas and a lot of possibilities, and our head of post keeps reminding us of that, because he's the biggest fan of the Framework, and he thinks it should be its own spinoff show," Whedon told Entertainment Weekly.

In the season 4 finale, the digital world seemed to have finally been destroyed. However, there is a possibility that may not actually be the case. If a spinoff series on the Framework will be developed, then that means season 4 did not really see the end of the parallel world after all.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will premiere sometime in Midseason 2018 on ABC.