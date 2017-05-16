'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 News: ABC Renews Series; Season 4 Finale Sees Ghost Rider's Return

Fans of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will be happy to know that a fifth season has been officially ordered by ABC. Prior to that, the season 4 finale of the series will see the return of Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna).

According to Deadline, ABC has given Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." another season to live. However, details surrounding the renewal and the next season are still scarce at this point. It does not come as much of a surprise that the show would get a fifth season, though, since it has close tie-ins with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since not much is known about season 5, fans will have to wait for further news and announcements. In the meantime, they can look forward to seeing Ghost Rider, aka Robbie Reyes, once again in the upcoming season 4 finale of the show.

The synopsis of the season 4 finale, which is titled "World's End," does not give away much. It simply teases the return of Ghost Rider, as well as S.H.I.E.L.D.'s mission to put an end to Aida's (Mallory Jansen) plan of ending the world. Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest of the team will have to work really hard, though, as accomplishing the task is no easy feat.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Daisy (Chloe Bennet) taken aback to see Robbie again. He reveals that he is "just as surprised" as Daisy is, but it is clear that there are more important things to worry about.

Aida is on the move and she is going to stop at nothing to get what she wants. S.H.I.E.L.D. knows that they need to take action quickly before it is too late. The clip teases an action-packed finale fit for the fourth season, with Ghost Rider lending the team a hand in an effort to defeat Aida once and for all.

However, Aida is more powerful than the team may have initially thought. An exclusive clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight previews what Aida is really capable of.

The "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 finale airs Tuesday, May 16, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.