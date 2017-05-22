'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Release Date, Spoilers: New Installment Arrives January 2018, Premiere Episode To Air Without Breaks

With Marvel's "The Inhumans" set to make its run from fall of this year to early 2018, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will be taking over its slot afterwards when the latter returns for its fifth installment in January.

Facebook/AgentsofShield'Agents of SHIELD' has been renewed for season 5.

Recent reports about the upcoming season confirm that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s" season 5 will air without any breaks in-between episodes starting January. This is good news for fans, considering how these regular extended breaks took their toll on the show's ratings.

The show's season 4 finale saw the major characters get stuck in the alternate reality of the Framework, ruled by Hydra. The show ended with a startling cliffhanger, as Coulson is left in space and the rest of the agents have been taken captive by Hydra's evil forces. Since the upcoming season will pick up where the previous installment left off, fans can expect season 5 to start with a bang.

Although season 4 ended on a high note, the episodes leading to the finale suffered from poor ratings due to the lengthy breaks between them. Since its creators chopped season 4 into pods with a number of breaks in-between, the show often lost its momentum and the thrill for the next episode somehow fades along the way.

With "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 premiering in January without any breaks, fans can expect the installment's first episode to literally keep them at the edge of their seats. In the upcoming episode, fans will get to see what happens to their favorite S.H.I.E.L.D. agents and solve the mystery of where Coulson is.

Fans of the series were previously worried about the possible cancellation of the show due to its declining ratings. Because of that, ABC's announcement last week that the show will be renewed for a new season was met with much excitement.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will get a full 22-episode order, so fans can expect the spring of 2018 to include all these without any hiatuses. The series will premiere sometime in January on ABC.