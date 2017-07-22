'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Spoilers: Agent May Is Not Interested in Romance

Facebook/AgentsofShield May is not ready to fall in love again in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) does not wish to get involved with someone so soon after her husband's death in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Wen recently told Syfy that she would prefer for her character to stay out of the dating scene. Many fans of the series have been vocal with their support for the May/Coulson (Clark Gregg) tandem. In the show's last installment, he seemed to have given her enough reason to believe that he was ready to be in a relationship. However, according to Wen, it would probably be better to reserve the romance for the younger characters since May and Coulson are better off as friends.

As for her thoughts on the last cliffhanger where Coulson was shown working in a space station, Wen said she still has no idea what happened to him. She shared that the showrunners very rarely tell them details of the new storylines. Wen mentioned though that it would be exciting to add a bit of a horror movie theme in season 5 courtesy of Coulson's little trip in space.

"I'm still waiting to find out. I have a meeting with the producers soon. I can't wait to find out why Coulson is out in space. I recently watched Alien again, so are we going to have Season 5 where it's like an alien we have to deal with now? A Predator or something? That'd be fun, turn S.H.I.E.L.D. into a horror movie. But seriously, they never tell us anything, because we're not to be trusted," Wen said.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are reportedly ready to start production of the new installment. A photo tweeted by one of the show's makeup artists indicated that filming will begin soon. The new season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is scheduled for a 2018 release. The slight delay is said to be due to the upcoming premiere of "Marvel's Inhumans" in theaters.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.