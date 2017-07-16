'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Spoilers: Agent May to Have a Young Lover?

Facebook/AgentsofShield May may have a love interest in the upcoming season of "Agents of SHIELD."

Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) may fall in love with an unexpected person in the upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In an interview with Syfy, Wen said that she wanted her character to try something different in the new installment. She playfully mentioned being in a cougar romance but promptly turned down the idea since she knew that May was dedicated to her husband's memory. When asked if it was possible for May to fall in love with Coulson (Clark Gregg), she said she would prefer to keep the relationship platonic between them. Both agents have been friends for a long time and it would be awkward to bridge the gap and become lovers.

"I think Coulson owes May quite a few bottles of Haig [laughs]. I think it'll be interesting because they have revealed their feelings for each other, but I don't think they want to take the next step. I think they're worried about changing their relationship and making it something where it might make their work relationship tougher. I think they value their work relationship so much more, that they're not willing to risk it, and I really prefer that. Let the young people make out and do all that [laughs]," Wen told Syfy.

Previously, Gregg also said he does not expect his character and May to become romantically involved. Coulson respects May's husband, and even if they somehow found a way to confess their feelings to each other, the actor believed it would end in heartbreak. Still, many fans are hoping to see their friendship bloom to something more. They have already seen a glimpse of Coulson's attraction to the brunette when AIDA (Mallory Jansen) substituted a flirty Life Model Decoy for her last season. It was evident he would have pursued May if given the chance.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will air midseason 2018.