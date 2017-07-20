'Aho Girl' Anime Spoilers: Cluelessness Leads to Hilarity and Friendship in New Japanese Animated Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Yoshiko Hanabatake and Akuru Akutsu may be friends, but they're as different as night and day. Then again, do opposites really attract on the newest Japanese slice of life anime series, "Aho Girl"?

Akuru has always been the sort of student who takes school work very seriously. Unlike him, his neighbor and friend, Yoshiko, has made a name for herself for being incredibly stupid in both academic and social affairs. This anime chronicles their everyday lives, and how, no matter how annoyed Akuru gets, he always sticks around to keep the utterly pure and simple-minded Yoshiko in check.

He does this because, if there's any one thing that Yoshiko is relatively good at, it's making friends. Aside from Akuru, she will also befriend the level headed Sayaka Sumino and a delinquent guy named Ryuichi Kurosaki, who mistakes her for a gang leader.

Indeed, Yoshiko has a way with people, but the unnamed Public Morals Chairwoman refuses to be moved. She dislikes Yoshiko, and she may have even started viewing the girl as a rival after she fell in love with Akuru.

Will Akuru be able to protect Yoshiko through their entire high school years? Will he eventually develop romantic feelings for his friend, or will he end up choosing Sayaka, just as Yoshiko's mother fears he will?

The series is based on the manga of the same name created by Hiroyuki. It was first serialized in Weekly Shounen Magazine in 2012 but was later moved to Bessatsu Shounen Magazine in 2015. Nine collective volumes have since been released by Kodansha.

Diomedéa is producing the anime adaptation, which has the alternative title "Clueless Girl." Keizou Kusakawa and Shingo Tamaki are directing, while Takashi Aoshima takes care of the episode scripts. Each episode runs for only 15 minutes.

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site.

Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.