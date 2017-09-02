'Aho Girl' Episode 10 Spoilers: A-kun's Fight With the Gals to Continue in Future Episodes?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

A-kun got on the bad side of the gals on this week's episode of the short form Japanese anime series, "Aho Girl." Will the conflict between them ever be resolved?

The series' Cultural Festival episode featured more happenings outside of the festival than the actual celebration itself. One of these is the continuously growing hostility between A-kun and Akane, the redheaded leader of the gals in their class.

A-kun hardly ever stood up for his neighbor and sort-of friend, Yoshiko, but when he did, he ended up rubbing Akane and her clique the wrong way by calling them "ugly" on impulse. And after the intense reaction it got from the girls, the description has since stuck, especially since Akane has also been calling him a loner with no friends.

How long will A-kun and Akane's bantering last? And if does come down to it, which friend will Yoshiko end up siding with?

Despite her tireless claims that Yoshiko is not her friend, Akane has also always ended up sharing Yoshiko's thoughts, opinions, and interests. And even though Akane may say otherwise, it's apparent that she and Yoshiko are fast becoming friends.

Will this friendship be the key to A-kun and Akane finally making up soon? Or will this only cause more friction between the two?

On the other hand, it seems that Yoshiko will be facing a brand new challenge on the next episode, titled "Drive! Aho Girl!" Will the road be easier to conquer for the clueless girl than any of her subjects in school?

Also, will this episode follow up on Sayaka breaking down at the karaoke and confessing to having a complex due to her flat chest?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.