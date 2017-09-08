'Aho Girl' Episode 11 Spoilers: Clueless Girl to Get Caught in a 'Final Battle'?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Akane's quest for a boyfriend as well as Yoshie and the Disciplinary Committee Chairwoman's battle of wits and high-speed stripping continue on the short-form Japanese anime series, "Aho Girl."

This week's episode saw red-haired gal, Akane, trying to pierce her ear in the hopes of getting a boyfriend. Yoshiko came to help her out, but only after warning her of the dangers of piercing. In the end, Akane was able to have one of her ears pierced with some help from Yoshiko.

However, since she also did end up giving Yoshiko an uppercut for being so meddlesome, thus rendering the clueless girl unconscious, Akane opted to pierce the other ear some other time — probably when Yoshiko is awake again to meddle and accelerate the process.

Akane may not say it out loud in a million years, but it seems that she has been gradually warming up to Yoshiko. But whether or not this could actually lead to a genuine friendship between the gals and the clueless girl still remains to be seen.

On the other hand, the Disciplinary Committee Chairwoman's determination to get closer to A-kun has reached a new high. In order to win the man's heart, the Chairwoman thought she should first get friendly with A-kun's beloved sister, Ruri.

However, Yoshiko's mother, Yoshie, was there to foil her plan by unhooking her bra and snatching her panties. In the end, all they did was confuse Ruri and vow to pick their fight up some other time.

The Chairwoman may be determined, but so is Yoshie in fending off any girl who may try to steal A-kun away from her daughter, Yoshiko.

The preview for the next episode titled "Final Battle! Decisive Blow! Aho Girl!" shows Yoshiko seemingly taking on a delinquent in a no holds barred fight. Has the clueless girl met her match, or will the said delinquent end up bowing to Yoshiko's prowess the same way that Ryuuichi did?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.