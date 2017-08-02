'Aho Girl' Episode 6 Spoilers: Yoshiko and Friends' Summer Adventures Continue; Will Yoshie Return to Cause More Trouble?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Summer has begun, and Yoshiko is determined to make the most out of it on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Aho Girl." Will her neighbor and sort-of-friend A-kun be in for the whole ride, or will he give up halfway and go back to his initial plan of studying for the entire summer?

Titled "A Hot Summer! Aho Girl!" the upcoming episode will feature the continuing summer adventures of Yoshiko and her friends. The overly excited titular clueless girl is all about going to the beach and having lots of summer fun in the sun.

And even though he has at first declared that he'd rather study than go anywhere with Yoshiko and her weird crowd, one of Sayaka's sudden teary outbursts convinced him otherwise. The usually timid girl accused A-kun of being prejudiced and stubborn, and if he doesn't try hard enough to make friends, he would end up having no one else aside from Yoshiko.

The very idea of it drove A-kun to reluctantly agree. But then, another complication appeared in the form of Yoshiko's mother, Yoshie, who terrorized the Disciplinary Committee President for flirting with A-kun.

Yoshie wants nothing more than for A-kun to marry her daughter so that she can finally be at ease knowing that someone is taking care of Yoshiko; because despite A-kun's seeming coldness towards the simple-minded girl, he always ends up protecting her whenever it matters.

The end of the episode hinted that this will not be the last the kids will see of Yoshiko's mom. After A-kun drove her off, she vowed to pick this matter up another time. Could she be thinking of going after the kids to the beach? If so, what chaos will she be stirring up there to ensure that A-kun does not end up falling for any other girl but Yoshiko?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.