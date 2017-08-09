'Aho Girl' Episode 7 Spoilers: The Gals Are Coming

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Yoshiko is meeting new people at school on the next episode of the short-form Japanese anime series, "Aho Girl." Will they be friends, enemies, or both?

The upcoming seventh episode, titled "The Gal! Aho Girl," is introducing three new characters who first appeared in the 57th chapter of the manga series from which the anime is based. The gals consist of the leader Akane, the shy Kuroko, and the blond-haired Kii.

They're in the same class as Yoshiko and are described to be just as dumb and clueless about school stuff as the main character. They also do not like Yoshiko all that much.

Akane, the leader, is said to be the most antagonistic towards Yoshiko. She also despises A-kun for calling her ugly. She hopes to become more popular and snag a boyfriend like her fellow gal, Kuroko. There is currently not much information about the third gal, Kii.

What kind of interactions will Yoshiko have with the gals? Will they eventually be friends, or will the rivalry continue well into the season's end? And how will Yoshiko's own crew handle this situation? Will the Disciplinary Committee President put her foot down and use her authority to put the gals in their place? Or will the usually shy Sayaka beat her to it by unleashing one of her surprisingly intimidating outbursts?

One other interesting thing to look forward to is A-kun's friendship with Yoshiko's pet, aptly named Dog. In the previous episode, A-kun and Dog bonded over the former's favorite Western movie. The guy also developed quite a liking for the huge, white canine once it became apparent that Dog could understand his words and his feelings better than Yoshiko ever can.

How long can this friendship last? Will their future interactions deepen their bond, or will Yoshiko's presence get in the way of A-kun expressing his true feelings for his new friend?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.