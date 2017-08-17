'Aho Girl' Episode 8 Spoilers: Can Yoshiko and the Gals Become Friends?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Yoshiko may be stupid and clueless at most times, but she more than compensates for this with a big heart. However, will this be enough to win her gal classmates' friendship on the short-form Japanese anime series, "Aho Girl"?

Akane, Kii, and Kuroko are three gals in Yoshiko's class, who have just been introduced in episode 7. Although they didn't quite take a fancy on what they called, "the stupidest girl in class," Yoshiko still showed some tough, though admittedly annoying, determination to be their friend.

After a game of hide-and-seek, which lasted for three days, forced the three gals to search out for Yoshiko, could a friendship still be possible for them?

Yoshiko also took the extra mile to cheer her homeroom teacher up after previously calling the 28-year-old woman out for not having a boyfriend. She cross-dressed as a boy and praised Miss Oshieda enough to boost her teacher's confidence.

Will Miss Oshieda's next appearance be to report that she has finally found the right guy for her? Or would she eventually reveal that she has fallen in love with the cross-dressed Yoshiko? Also, does this mean that viewers have not yet seen the last of Yoshio?

Fans were quick to notice that even though Yoshiko's future in school seemed bleak at the moment, she seemed to have a good chance of succeeding in life as an actor. She played Yoshio's part with such passion that Miss Oshieda did not even realize the boy was Yoshiko in disguise all along. She also did manage to make her homeroom teacher happy.

Also in the scene was Dog, the overgrown white dog that Yoshiko took home from the park. Dog and A-kun have developed quite a deep fondness for each other, a fact that greatly surprised Yoshiko and Sayaka. Will Dog finally be able to teach A-kun to be more sociable with other people?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.