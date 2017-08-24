'Aho Girl' Episode Anime Spoilers: Yoshiko's Guide to Buying Field Trip Snacks

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the 15-minute slice of life anime series, “Aho Girl.”

Yoshiko may be the kind of girl who gets zeroes in all of her multiple choice exams, but she cannot be underestimated when it comes to recognizing a candy store owner's true intentions. In this week's episode of "Aho Girl," she shared some of the things to keep in mind when buying snacks for a school field trip.

It can be recalled that Yoshiko met three young kids at the park in an earlier episode. She has since kept a camaraderie going with this merry band consisting of two boys and a girl named Nozomi. So, when she accompanied them to a candy store to buy snacks for their upcoming school field trip, she deemed it best to share some wise advice about snack-buying.

Chocolates are a no-no because they melt, and chips will only get crushed in one's bag. Additionally, the quantity of the snack should also be taken into consideration because it is not cool to run out too soon.

But the most important thing is to watch out for those expensive snacks cleverly mixed in with the cheap ones as bait for impressionable kids.

However, expensive snacks can also be used to trade and can give the slyest kid a chance to get a piece of whatever other snacks his classmates bring.

Then again, all of these nuggets of snack-buying wisdom also came from a girl who mistook her own dog's attraction to another dog as a sign of aggression, so it's probably best to take them with a grain of salt.

On the other hand, next week's episode will take the clueless girl and her friends to the festival. What hilarity and mishaps will they be making there? Will Sayaka's lie about A-kun falling in love with the Disciplinary Committee President have some lasting repercussions? More importantly, are Dog and Sayaka's Pomeranian, Pome, going to meet again anytime soon?

"Aho Girl" airs on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.