Airbnb Bans White Supremacists: 'No Place in This World' for Their Violence, CEO Says

Airbnb removed user accounts connected to planned gatherings for the "Unite the Right" movement. As the event turned violent, the company CEO stood by their decision to ban neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and proponents of the alt-right movement.

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

Following the tragic display of violence and intolerance during the past few days in Charlottesville, Virginia, Airbnb chief Brian Chesky affirmed his company's move to remove their users using the service to arrange lodging for "Unite the Right" attendees.

Chesky spoke about the resulting event that ended in injuries to many anti-fascist activists and the death of one woman. "The violence, racism and hatred demonstrated by neo-Nazis, the alt-right, and white supremacists should have no place in this world," Chesky wrote in a statement as quoted by The Verge.

While their actions "have no place in this world," as Chesky said, the company also made sure that they have no place to stay with Airbnb hosts. Screenshots posted on Twitter showed accounts being banned for violating the lodging service's Terms of Service, according to Gizmodo.

According to a statement, as delivered by an Airbnb representative, the company is, indeed, targeting those who plan to act counter to the Airbnb Community Commitment, which states that "those who are members of the Airbnb community accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age."

The statement adds that they have background check processes in place, and they also take in reports from the community. Through these sources, the company determines those who are using the platform to conduct activities to work against an accepting community.

For these offenders, Airbnb moves "to take appropriate action including, as in this case, removing them from the platform," the statement added. Among those who were on the receiving end of these actions were listings intended to book guests from The Daily Stormer, who publicly announced their plans to attend the "Unite the Right" rally.