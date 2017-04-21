AJ Lee Returning to WWE Rumors 2017: Superstar Open to Possibility

AJ Lee is not ruling out the idea of returning to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) where she has become an icon during her stint in the industry's Divas era.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Megan Elice Meadows)AJ Lee in WWE.

Having recently released a memoir titled "Crazy Is My Superpower," Lee spoke to CBS Sports during her book tour where she was asked about the possibility and the "never say never" adage in the wrestling world.

"I never would say that because I've personally said never to things before and done them," Lee, whose real name is AJ Mendez Brooks, said of a possible WWE return.

"But I am so happy where I am right now and I feel like I had such a pitch perfect career that I would be nervous about tarnishing that. I feel like it's kind of full-circle and perfect for exactly what I wanted. But who knows?" she went on to say.

Lee left wrestling in 2015 after fighting alongside Paige at the Wrestlemania 31. She revealed in her memoir that the permanent damage to her cervical spine ultimately made her stop.

However, additional factors that cemented her exit from WWE included the controversial exit of her husband Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk from the company.

Although she still wanted to wrestle at that time, Lee admitted that she was caught in the middle of the issue between WWE and Punk. Eventually, she felt she no longer had nothing to prove and left.

During the CBS interview, she admitted that while she remains a fan of wrestling and Wrestlemania, where she herself had iconic moments in, there is one thing Lee does not hanker after.

"Oh, god the fear! I don't miss the fear! There are some of my friends that are still there and I'm excited for them. I wouldn't want to be in their shoes, but I am excited for them. I hope they're having a great time. I was very lucky with four solid Wrestlemania moments," she said.

Before leaving WWE, Lee, who held the Divas Championship three times, fought for the better treatment of the female superstars in the industry. She successfully made this happen, something that she says "makes my heart swell."

"That's all I ever wanted for the industry while I was there and for all the wonderful women after I was gone. There are a lot of really great girls who are still there that I was really fortunate enough to work with or have their tryout matches. I just want the best for them and I'm so happy that they're getting their time," she said.