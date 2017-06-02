'Akira' Live-Action Movie Updates: Creator Has One Condition for the Movie

After "Ghost in the Shell," Hollywood is planning to take on another Japanese anime classic called "Akira." The animation won the world over and created a genre that sprung hundreds of other inspired shows. With Hollywood planning to get a hold of the series, what does "Akira" creator Katsuhiro Otomo have to say about it?

TMS/Toho A YouTube screenshot of the 1988 movie trailer for "Akira."

Although the movie is still currently in development, many fans are already questioning the live-action adaptation of "Akira." Many of them believe that just like what Hollywood has done to "Ghost in the Shell," they won't give "Akira" justice too. For the anime fans, the series is too precious. They want it to remain as it is with the original animation. Despite all of that, Warner Bros. Pictures is still pushing in for an "Akira" live-action movie. Will the company bring justice to "Akira" and its world?

In a recent talk with Forbes, Otomo spoke about what he thought about the movie.

"When it comes to 'Akira' I have already finished the original manga and my own anime version, too. So in that sense, I am basically done with 'Akira.' If someone wants to do something new with 'Akira' then I am mostly okay with that," he said.

But, the creator has one condition, "As I accepted the offer for a live-action 'Akira' to be made, so I am generally okay with whatever they want to do with it. However, I did give one major condition to a live-action version and that is that I had to check and approve the scenario."

From his statement, looks like Otomo will have a say in the story, so fans can get a little assurance regarding the upcoming live-action movie. Having the creator's approval is an important aspect of any film project, as his involvement could mean that some elements of the original series will come to the new adaptation.

Not much has been said about Warner Bros.' "Akira" live-action movie. Fans of the series will have to wait for more updates as the project continues to be in development.