Alabama Jailbreak News: Authorities Capture Inmates Who Escaped Using Peanut Butter

The last of the inmates who escaped from an Alabama jail using peanut butter was captured by the authorities earlier this week.

Brady Kilpatrick, 24, was the last of the 12 inmates who managed to flee the Walker County Jail in Jasper, Alabama, last weekend. He was caught by the authorities in Tequesta, Florida, which is more than 700 miles away from Jasper.

Kilpatrick and the others managed to escape with the help of some peanut butter. They collected leftover peanut butter from their sandwiches days prior to the escape and used it as a modeling clay to tweak a door number.

The said door led to the exit of the county jail. The escapees were able to trick a new prison guard to open the door, who thought the inmates were just going back to their cell when they were actually on their way out.

After a raid that led to the capture of Kilpatrick, the authorities also arrested other people on the scene who allegedly helped to hide Kilpatrick in the couple of days that he was running from the law.

According to the official Facebook account of the Walker County Sheriff's Office, authorities have also arrested 24-year-old Hayden Mayberry and 18-year-old Jensen Davis Lefan. They have been charged in Alabama "for Facilitating Escape 1st & Hindering Apprehension of Escape." Charges have also been filed in Florida against them for "Aiding and Abetting a Fugitive."

The Walker County Sheriff's Office coordinated with several Florida law enforcement agencies such as the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, St. Martin County Sheriff's Office, Jupiter Police Department, and Miami FBI to bring Kilpatrick back to jail and catch his alleged accomplices.

Kilpatrick was in prison for several charges related to illegal drug possession.

Six of the escapees were immediately caught after they left the county jail, including Johnny Richard Hunter, Christopher Cole Spain, Kristopher Keith Secrest, Quadrekas Latoddrick Key, Timothy Chaz Cooper, and Steven Sanford Hartley with charges that range from burglary, disorderly conduct, domestic violence and more.

Two other escapees, namely Christopher Micheal Smith and Steven Blake Lamb, were in prison for attempted murder charges. They were captured within a day from the time of the jail break.

Michael Adam McGuff, Larry Inman Jr, and Ethan Howard Pearl complete the list and were also captured shortly after their escape. They were previously charged with obstructing government operations, receiving stolen property, promoting prison contraband and more.