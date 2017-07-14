'Aladdin' Live-Action Movie News: Disney Struggling to Find Lead Actor

Disney is moving forward with pursuing a live-action remake of the classic film "Aladdin." However, the search for the film's leads has been futile so far as Disney and director Guy Ritchie struggle to find an actor of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent for the role of Aladdin.

Facebook/DisneyAladdin A promotional image for Disney's "Aladdin."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, search for the actors who will play leading roles in Aladdin began in March this year. Ritchie and casting director Randi Hiller, enlisted casting directors around the world to assemble the perfect cast for the movie. Over 2,000 actors and actresses have auditioned for the roles of Jasmine and Aladdin.

Disney and Ritchie, however, are having trouble finding a male lead "in his 20s who can act and sing." Production for the "Aladdin" live-action movie was supposed to begin in July this year, but this has been postponed as auditions drag on.

"Lion" star Dev Patel and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" actor Riz Ahmed were among the actors Disney took interest in. However, sources said the studio prefers to cast a newcomer to play Aladdin. Some of the names being mentioned were Achraf Koutet, Mena Massoud and George Kosturos.

The Internet, on the other hand, is also helping out. Twitter users have been suggesting prospects for the role, including "Victorious" star Avan Jogia and "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer Zayn Malik.

As for the role of Princess Jasmine, Disney has narrowed down the search to two candidates: "Power Rangers" actress Naomi Scott and Indian actress Tara Sutaria. However, Disney cannot confirm who will play Jasmine until they find Aladdin since the chemistry between the two characters is crucial to the film.

The long casting process, however, appears to be a good sign as it indicates Disney's determination to get the casting right for the iconic film.

Meanwhile, Will Smith is the sole actor confirmed to be in "Aladdin" for now, Den of Geek reported. He will voice Genie, a character voiced by the late Robin Williams in the original 1992 animated film.