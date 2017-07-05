'Aladdin' Live-Action Release Date, Cast News: Director Guy Ritchie Wants Indian Actors as Leads

"Aladdin" director Guy Ritchie is looking to cast Indian actors as leads in the live-action remake. The director is currently in India to look for actors for the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine.

Pixabay/Yumiko124 Disney's "Aladdin" live-action is expected to be a different take from the 1992 animated film.

Ritchie has tapped Mumbai-based casting director Tess Joseph to help scout for the potential stars of the "Aladdin" live-action film. Joseph helped cast actors for a few Oscar-winning movies like "Life of Pi" and "Lion." "The basic requirement are actors who can sing like Broadway artists," Mumbai Mirror reported, adding that some popular Indian actors and singers have already gone to the audition.

The news comes as reports surfaced regarding another whitewashing controversy. The public was not apparently pleased that Ritchie was initially keen to cast British actor Tom Hardy for the role of Jafar. Hardy's reps, however, denied that the "Taboo" star was vying for a role in the "Aladdin" live-action remake.

Disney released the animated film "Aladdin" in 1992. Based on the folklore "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp," the movie features a sassy street urchin who discovers a magic lamp with a genie living inside it.

Robin Williams lent his voice to the Genie, which earned him numerous recognitions. Previously, Will Smith was also rumored to play the Genie but neither the studio nor the director, as well as the actor himself, has confirmed the casting despite the report.

In 2016, Disney announced its plans to develop a live-action version of "Aladdin" and hired Ritchie to direct from a script written by John August. This version of the film was originally thought to have no music, unlike the cartoon version, but Disney and Ritchie retracted and stated that the "Aladdin" live-action will still feature some songs.

The studio has not yet confirmed a release date for "Aladdin." Filming, however, is reportedly set to begin this coming August.