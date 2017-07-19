'Aladdin' Live-Action Remake News: Disney Unveils Cast, Gets Heat for Naomi Scott Playing Jasmine

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Naomi Scott has been cast as Princess Jasmine in Disney's live-action remake of 'Aladdin.'

The cast of Disney's live-action remake of "Aladdin" was announced recently at the D23 Expo on Saturday. However, the reveal was met with mixed reactions.

Disney had been on the hunt for the right actors to play the leads in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the title role was ultimately given to Mena Massoud, a newcomer of Egyptian descent. For Jasmine, Disney went with Naomi Scott, who is known for her turn as Kimberly or the Pink Ranger in the recent live-action reboot of "Power Rangers."

As for the character originated and made iconic by the great Robin Williams, the comical genie will be portrayed by Will Smith. It was previously reported that Smith was in talks for the part earlier this year.

Whitewashing has long been an issue in Hollywood, and it was important for Disney to cast the right actors for "Aladdin." However, the casting of Scott has been criticized by some because she is not of Middle Eastern descent. Scott comes from a British and Indian background.

The movie is set in Agrabah, which is a fictional place but is believed to be located in the Middle East. The casting of Scott drew flak mainly because it puts forth the message that there is no distinction between Indian and Middle Eastern women.

So far, only those three names have been announced. There are still other characters in the film yet to be cast, like the villainous Jafar and his loud-mouth parrot Iago, as well as Jasmine's father, the Sultan. Fans are also certainly looking forward to seeing Abu, Aladdin's monkey and best friend, come to life. The magic flying carpet with a personality of its own is likewise expected.

"Aladdin" joins the string of live-action remakes Disney is churning out. Guy Ritchie is set to direct the upcoming film, which is scheduled to commence production in August in London. A release date has yet to be revealed.