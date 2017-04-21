'Aladdin' Remake Cast News, Release Date: Will Smith in Early Talks to Play Genie in Live-Action Remake

By now, it is no secret that Disney has a slew of animated films set for a live-action remake. One of them is 1992's "Aladdin," and it has been revealed that Will Smith is apparently in consideration for the role.

REUTERS/MIKE SEGARWill Smith is being considered for the role of Genie in Disney's live-action remake of 'Aladdin.'

According to Deadline, Smith is in early talks with Disney for a part in the upcoming film, voicing the role of Genie. It can be recalled that the role was originated by Robin Williams in the animated classic, and whoever is set to take the part definitely has some big shoes to fill.

However, the media outlet notes that the negotiations are still in its early stages, which means there is no guarantee that the role will go to Smith. The Grammy Award winner was previously involved in the live-action remake of "Dumbo," but the deal fell through because of scheduling conflicts.

For those who are unaware, "Aladdin" is the story of the titular beggar who found a magic lamp that contained a genie, who then granted Aladdin three wishes. Aladdin initially used his wishes to win the heart of Princess Jasmine, but the evil and power-hungry Jafar wanted her and the genie all to himself.

Disney has been remaking animated classics into live-action features for the past few years now, including the films "Alice in the Wonderland," "Cinderella," "The Jungle Book" and, most recently, "Beauty and the Beast." The entertainment giant is far from done, though, as they have a whole roster of films in the works.

Apart from "Aladdin" and "Dumbo," Disney is also remaking "Mulan," "The Lion King" and "The Little Mermaid," among others. An upcoming film focusing on iconic Cruella de Vil is also in the cards. This is not the first Disney live-action movie to revolve around a villain, though. In 2014, Disney released "Maleficent" starring Angelina Jolie.

Production for "Aladdin" will commence in July in the United Kingdom. A release date has yet to be announced.