'Aladdin' Remake Cast News: Who is Jasmine Actress Naomi Scott?

Facebook/DisneyAladdin The image shows a scene from the original animated "Aladdin" film.

British actress Naomi Scott has been cast as Jasmine in Disney's upcoming project, the "Aladdin" live-action remake.

However, people are asking: who is she?

For starters, she recently starred in the "Power Rangers" film as Kimberley Hart, also known as the Pink Ranger. She was born in London and was raised by pastor parents, namely, Christopher Scott, a British man, and Usha Scott, who is of Gujarati Indian descent.

The 24-year-old actress has an affinity for music as well. She used to sing with the ridge Church Youth Band, and she also took part in school musicals. Scott also started playing the piano at a very young age.

According to The Sun, Scott was discovered and signed by British artist Kelle Bryan, a former member of the "Eternal" girl group.

Now, she is set to take over the big screen as Princess Jasmine in the upcoming "Aladdin" live-action movie.

Scott will act alongside Mena Massoud, who has been cast to play Aladdin. According to W Magazine, production was expected to start this month, but Disney had a difficult time choosing the right actor for the titular role. Now that Aladdin has been chosen, there is no more stopping the project to push through.

Will Smith has also been chosen to take on the role of the Genie.

However, not everyone was pleased with Scott's casting. Some were disappointed that Disney did not cast an Arab actress to play Jasmine.

This is not the first time for Scott to land a role in a Disney project, though. She starred in a Disney Channel Original Movie way back in 2011 titled "Lemonade Mouth," which told the story of five high school students who formed a band after they met each other in detention.

She was also part of the cast for "Life Bites," a British Disney Chanel series.

Scott is married to 27-year-old Ipswich Town Football Club player Jordan Spence. They tied the knot in 2014 after dating for four years.