Alamo Drafthouse to Hold Clown-Only Screening for Stephen King's 'IT' Film Adaptation

Facebook/ITMovie A promotional image for the film adaptation of Stephen King's "IT"

Probably taking a cue from the controversial women-only "Wonder Woman" screening, the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas is reportedly holding a clown-only screening of Stephen King's "IT" film adaptation.

A few months ago, the Drafthouse was under fire for the women-only screening. A lot of people thought, especially men, that it was unfair. So, when a Facebook user named Ryan Reader made a joke about them having a special clown-only screening for the upcoming horror film, the cinema company decided to turn this idea into reality.

"For this special screening of It, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend," Alamo Drafthouse announced on their official website.

According to the announcement, there will be an "IT" pre-party at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will get to win prizes in raffles, take pictures in a photo booth, have face painters touch up their clown makeup, and other "terrifying merriment."

The event description added, "Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

Before the film adaptation, King's novel was turned into a mini television series on ABC in the 1990s.

Now, "IT" has an R-rated remake, which is set during the summer of 1989. The film arrives in cinemas on Sept. 8. The Alamo Drafthouse special screening, on the other hand, takes place on Sept. 9.

Despite young children being featured in the upcoming film, only children between 6 and 17 years of age will be allowed to watch it, as long as they are going to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, according to a report on Polygon.

Stephen King's "IT" movie adaptation is directed by Andy Muschietti. It stars Bill Skarsgård as the terrifying Pennywise, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Sophia Lillis as Beverly, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Nicholas Hamiton as Henry, Javier Botet as The Leper, and more.