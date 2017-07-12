Alaska More Afraid of Moose Than North Korea's Intercontinental Missiles

Reuters/Nathaniel Wilder An image from the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Rage taken in downtown Anchorage, Alaska in March 2016.

If North Korea decides to attack the United States, Alaska looks to be the most vulnerable state seeing as it is the closest to the hermit state. However, Alaskans do not seem to be bothered by that horrifying fact.

Just last week, it has been confirmed that North Korea has successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile after the communist country claimed that they can now strike anywhere in the world and with this news comes a greater threat to global security. As for Alaska, the U.S. state is no stranger to international threats. During World War II, Alaska was bombed and occupied by Japanese troops. During the Cold War period, Alaskans had as much right to fear an attack from the Soviet Union.

However, it looks like the Alaskans' days of fear and anxiety have come to an end, despite rampant speculations that the nuclear warheads from North Korea could reach the so-called "Last Frontier," specifically the Alaskan town of Anchorage. Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz was even quick to shrug off the nuclear threat.

"I'm worried about moose, not missiles" Mayor Berkowiz said in an interview with The Washington Post. "Bears, not bombs," he added.

The Alaskans' response to the nuclear threat, however, is not surprising given that the state has been plagued by possible missile strikes for decades now but so far, none has ever come into fruition. Furthermore, the Alaskans are more mindful of their own natural threats and hazards which would include avalanches and animal attacks.

Former Anchorage fire captain Ben Clayton, 65, said that he is not afraid of a nuclear threat.

"Here's the deal," Clayton began. "We've always been within reach of nuclear weapons. We've got some proximity to some fairly well-known bad actors."

According to Clayton, Alaska has several military bases that are well-qualified for defending the state against such threats but the only fear factor that should be considered is how the leaders at Washington would respond if such an attack does occur.