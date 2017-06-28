'Alaskan Bush People' 'Faith & Family' Recap: Ami's Health Condition Worsens

The previous episode of "Alaskan Bush People" season 7 saw the Brown family's struggles in dealing with Ami's worsening health condition. While the rest of the family were in Los Angeles for the matriarch's treatment, Noah was left to protect their self-sustaining home.

Facebook/AlaskanBushppl"Alaskan Bush People" returns this June 14 on Discovery Channel.

Titled "Faith & Family," the episode followed the Browns as they dealt with Ami's recent health concerns. Seeing her in pain, Billy was there to comfort Ami and reassure her that everything would be fine. Trying to make the ordeal less burdensome for his wife, he told Ami that with faith in the Good Lord, they could overcome all the hardships that would come their way.

The episode also followed Bear as he went out of his way to take care of Ami. He made some fruit juice for her breakfast as he crushed some citrus fruits in a trash bag and put water in it with their garden hose.

Elsewhere in the episode, Noah, who did not join his family in Los Angeles, was busy protecting and defending their homestead. One scene showed him talking a walk around their dwelling with a revolver in his hand, as he checked to see that there were no bears or rebels threatening to destroy or take over their property.

Halfway through the episode, the Brown couple's friends, Bill and Margaret Fuller, visited Billy and Ami in Los Angeles to tell them that they support their decision for them to appear on TV for another season of the reality show. Shortly after that, Ami underwent bronchoscopy with transbronchial biopsy, wherein some tissue-collecting device was placed in her trachea to test the severity of her condition.

Towards the end of the episode, the camera focused on Billy as he said, "I think [Ami] feels like almost all of us, let's just get this done and get this over with." Fans of the Browns have yet to see in the next episode if the results of the test will turn out good.

"Alaskan Bush People" airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on Discovery.