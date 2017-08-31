'Alaskan Bush People' News: Ami Brown Continues Her Battle Against Cancer

Facebook/AlaskanBushPpl Featured in the image is Ami Brown of "Alaskan Bush People"

Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer mid last year, Ami Brown of "Alaskan Bush People" is determined to beat her illness.

In a recent interview with People, Brown shared how she is enduring all the pain that comes with radiation and chemotherapy.

"I realized early into this that it's very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days. But I have the will to fight," the matriarch said.

It started with a pain she felt in her back, which she thought was nothing. After getting checked and getting a series of test, they found out that it was serious. And due to the therapies she has been undergoing, she has lost a drastic amount of weight — from 128 pounds to around 89 pounds.

Fans are worrying that Brown may not survive her illness. However, despite the heavy situation, considering that she has only a three percent survival rate, the 53-year-old told the magazine that her family has become stronger than ever.

"This was a little drastic for strengthening ... there are good days and bad days – for them and for me. But they handle their emotions pretty good. There are days that they have to talk about it and then talk about it again," Brown also said. "I have faith that they will remain strong," she added.

In other news, "Alaskan Bush People" season 7 concluded last week, and the next season is expected to premiere this fall. The Brown family were recently spotted in Colorado with the crew of their show, which people believe could mean that they are already filming season 8.

With this information laid out, it might as well rule out the rumors that "Alaskan Bush People" has been canceled by Discovery.