'Alaskan Bush People' News: Ami Brown Diagnosed With Cancer

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promotional photo for Discovery Channel's 'Alaskan Bush People'

The latest episode of "Alaskan Bush People" season 7 has been an emotional roller coaster for the Brown family. In the said episode, it was revealed that Ami, 53, has been diagnosed with stage three lung cancer.

"Ami started getting sick months ago and we didn't know what it was, but it changed from the point of 'something's wrong' to 'something's wrong,'" Ami's husband Billy told "Alaskan Bush People" cameras, as cited by PEOPLE.

Ami underwent a biopsy after a series of scans revealed an alarming mass in her lungs. Her seven grown children – Matt, Bam, Gabe, Bear, Noah, Bird, and Rainy – were optimistic the test results will be fine. But alas, Bear, 30, approaches the car with a flower for her mother.

The eldest son, Matt, 34, said when he saw his mother and father get out of the car, he automatically felt that the tests have not gone too well. In one way, he can say that everything in his life has prepared him for that moment. In another way, he said nothing can.

Thankfully, Ami decided to fight her illness. Since she wants to see her children grow to be happy and successful, the mother of seven will undergo treatment for lung cancer over the next several weeks.

"There's a lot for the kids to experience," Ami told "Alaskan Bush People" cameras. "I want to be there. I want to hold their babies. I want to hear them laughing ... I want to see their eyes wide with enthusiasm as they experience these new things," she added.

Since Ami's diagnosis, many have taken to social media to share their love and support. Discovery Channel has also set up a website, where fans send their letters to Ami and the rest of the Browns.

The next episode of "Alaskan Bush People" airs on Wednesday, July 5. at 9:00 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.