'Alaskan Bush People' News: Ami Brown Reportedly in Los Angeles Receiving Cancer Treatment

"Alaskan Bush People" is coming to a close after season 7, and fans are excited to find out what is in store for the Brown Family.

Facebook/AlaskanBushppl"Alaskan Bush People" returns this June 14 on Discovery Channel.

Throughout its run, the show has managed to build up viewers' interest on it, thanks to its unique concept. The reality documentary series follows the Browns, a family that is so isolated and far from civilization that they can go on for up to nine months without even seeing other people.

Now that the show is about to end its run after the current season, fans wonder if the Browns will remain in the city after the show or if they are going back to their old dwelling. It has also yet to be seen if Ami Brown's condition will get any better - that is if rumors about her having lung cancer are true.

As of this writing, the Browns have neither confirmed nor denied rumors that Ami has cancer. For some fans, however, the fact that the family has gone to Lower 48 could be an indication that Ami's illness might already be in an advanced stage. Besides, aside from the need for advanced medical treatment, the Browns would likely have no reason to leave the place which they are accustomed to.

According to reports, some of the members of Ami's family are supposedly in Los Angeles to support her as she gets treatment. Her medical condition could also be one of the reasons why they started filming the show's season 7 at an earlier date.

Meanwhile, other reports claimed that Ami and Billy Bob recently did a video interview with Discovery Channel, where they said that they could not wait to get home to the Alaskan Bush.

Since neither Discovery nor the Browns have confirmed any of these reports, fans should take rumors with a grain of salt. "Alaskan Bush People" season 7 premiered on June 14 on Discovery Channel.