'Alaskan Bush People' News: Ami Brown's Estranged Brother and Mother Saddened by Cancer Diagnosis

"Alaskan Bush People" star Ami Brown has confirmed that she is receiving treatment for late-stage lung cancer. Her estranged brother, Les Branson, broke his silence following the confession, admitting that he and his mother are saddened by the news.

While rumors about the Brown matriarch's cancer diagnosis have been circulating for a while now, it was only recently confirmed through the Discovery series. In the second episode of the latest season of "Alaskan Bush People," it was revealed that Ami has stage 3 lung cancer. Her condition could easily worsen and she could be battling stage 4 any time soon.

"This just breaks our hearts. It breaks my mother's heart," Les admits to RadarOnline. "The hardest part is that she's dying, and we can't get through to see her," he added.

Amy has not seen their 84-year-old mother, Earlene Bransoni, in over 30 years. Prior to Ami's confession, Earlene wanted to reconnect with her daughter. She once took a trip to Alaska to see her daughter, but Ami was not even in the state when it happened.

The only way for Earlene to check on her daughter is through Discovery's reality-documentary series, "Alaskan Bush People." According to Les, their mother watches every single episode of the show.

The siblings have not spoken a word to each other ever since Ami married Billy Brown when she was but 15 years old. Les and their mother, Earlene, want to be in her life again, but it seems like Ami is content with the way things are.

Rumor has it Ami is receiving treatment at the UCLA Medical Center and will continue to do so in the succeeding months. The Browns have decided to leave the Alaskan wilderness so Ami could have easy access to hospitals.

More updates on Ami's condition should be revealed in the following episodes of "Alaskan Bush People."