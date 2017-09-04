'Alaskan Bush People' News: Ami Brown's Health Condition Worsens

Facebook/AlaskanBushPpl Featured in the image is Ami Brown of "Alaskan Bush People"

Ami Brown of "Alaskan Bush People" has just turned 53 years old this week, but it was not a very happy birthday as her stage four cancer brought her to the hospital again.

Weighing at only 84 pounds, the health condition of the cancer stricken matriarch has worsened. As reported by Radar Online, all of Ami's seven children gathered by their ailing mother's side as she celebrated what could be her last birthday.

With only three percent chance of survival, the Brown family are reportedly doing everything they can to make her remaining days be full of love and happiness. Hopefully, she will be able to live long enough to attend her son Noah's wedding.

Meanwhile, Ami's 14-year-old daughter Rain was recently under fire when fans of "Alaskan Bush People" criticized her for posting selfies on social media while her mother is extremely sick.

However, there were also other people who took the young girl's side, saying that she was not meant to just be sitting around feeling depressed because of Ami's condition and that the trolls who are shaming her just do not have anything better to do with their lives.

Rain took to Instagram to defend herself through, ironically, another selfie.

"Yep, another selfie," she wrote. "You gotta love yourself kids, no matter who tries to push you down. You wouldn't believe the people I have had trying to make me mad and a bad person, but I just throw love they're way along with a witty remark," Raine went on to say.