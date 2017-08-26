'Alaskan Bush People' News: Gabe Not Part of the Next Season?

Facebook/alaskanbushppl "Alaskan Bush People" will reportedly have an eighth season.

Discovery Channel's reality-documentary series "Alaskan Bush People" will reportedly have an eighth season and it is going to be set in Colorado.

According to The Inquisitr, production will soon start for the Brown family for the next installment. Since they have reportedly abandoned their homestead in Alaska, the upcoming season is said to be entirely filmed in Colorado, where the family is currently residing. A clip from the Discovery Channel's website titled "Colorado Bush People" allegedly supports this change. A number of the show's fans are said to be quite unhappy with the rate things are going for the Browns. Many have voiced their disappointment that the family might no longer be called "bush people" since they are already living in the suburbs.

In the past, critics have called the reality show "fake" because it lacked authenticity. If the Brown were "roughing it up" in the wilderness, others question why they even have social media accounts like regular people. Apparently, the show has shifted from following the adventures of the family while living in the wild to just focusing on the ensuing drama among the members.

Meanwhile, Pop Culture reported that while the rest of the Browns will return for season 8, a son of Bobby and Ami will not be joining them. Gabe is said to be done with the show. A post on his Instagram account hinted of his eventual exit as he thanked the series' producers for sharing their story to the world.

"Thank you Discovery Paul Terry Sheila and so many more for the adventures we have shared with the world. God bless," he wrote.

Although Gabe may not be returning, the other Brown family members are expected to up the ante to keep the story engaging for the viewers. Many of the fans are also interested in getting an update on Ami's health condition since she has been receiving treatment in California for her cancer.