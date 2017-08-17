'Alaskan Bush People' Rumors: Brown Family Now in Colorado for Season 8 Filming

Facebook/Alaskan Bush People Rumors claim that Ami's condition is now improving after receiving the first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatments for her stage 4 lung cancer.

As Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People" season 7 tapers toward its end, fans of the reality series are wondering whether it will have another season run. However, with the health condition of the Brown family's matriarch, Ami, allegedly improving, rumors now claim that it is very likely for the series to return for another season run.

According to reports, the Brown family is reportedly on the move to find another place where they can settle and consider as their new so-called "Browntown." This has given rise to speculations that the family is already preparing for the next season of their reality-TV series.

While it remains unclear whether the "Alaskan Bush People" will, indeed, return for another season, there are also rumors claiming that Ami's health condition is improving. It can be recalled that earlier rumors claimed that Ami's health was deteriorating after she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. However, with the reports saying that the condition of the Brown family matriarch is improving after her first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment, it is said it won't be surprising if the Discovery Channel reality show returns for another season installment.

In fact, according to a Facebook page that goes by the name Alaskan Bush People Exposed, the Brown family left for Colorado from Las Vegas last Aug. 14 for the filming of "Alaskan Bush People" season 8. However, it is said that the upcoming season 8 of the Discovery Channel reality TV series may not feature Gabe as the health condition of his mother has taken a toll on him emotionally.

Without any official announcement from Discovery Channel, though, these claims must be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Meanwhiile, it is also alleged that the Brown family will return to California for the next round of treatment for Ami and to find out if the treatment is working on her. Once it is confirmed that Ami is responding well to her chemotherapy and radiation, rumors claim that she will continue to have her treatments at the UCLA Medical Center.