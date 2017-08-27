Alcatel A7 Specs, Release Date: Design, Features Leak Days Before Unveiling

(Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files) A visitor walks past an Alcatel banner at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Days before the Alcatel A7, one of the many upcoming offerings by the company is unveiled, the device become the subject of a revealing leak.

Well-known tech insider Roland Quandt has shared a couple of renders of the device showing its design as well as its specs sheet.

The first thing that users will notice in the renders is that the Alcatel A7 does not have a physical home button. Instead, a second gold color-trimmed speaker is found beneath the display.

Not many devices have done away with the physical home button, much less put a speaker in place of it, so this allows the Alcatel device to stand out from the rest. Also in gold stroke is the volume rocker on the right hand side of the device. Just below it is the power button.

Alcatel A7: got a bunch more pics and what I think are it's specs on GFXBench - launch for IFA. pic.twitter.com/MpyNgFRJwK — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 24, 2017

Overall, the design is simple with the bezels looking thick when compared with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and the Essential Phone. It turns out that Alcatel is not one to jump to that trend, but there is one craze they are on board with. While the images offer no view of the back of the Alcatel A7, Quandt claims that it will have a dual camera setup made up of two 16 MP sensors with flash. Such camera arrangement is becoming the norm for mobile offerings. In fact, it is no longer exclusive to flagships. Meanwhile, to take care of the selfie experience on the device is an 8 MP snapper.

Alcatel A7: 5.5in FHD, 1080p, 3/4 GB RAM, 32GB Flash, Dualcam (I believe) 16 MP, 8 MP front cam, 250 Euro. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/seUfgpEnCO — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 24, 2017

The display of the Alcatel A7 is at 5.5 inches with full high-definition (HD) pixel resolution. A MediaTek MT6750T processor will be handling the performance side of things with the help of 3 to 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage space.

The Alcatel A7 is expected to arrive at the IFA trade fair next month.