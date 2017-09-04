Alex & Sierra Latest News: Musical Duo Confirmed Their Disbandment and Breakup

Reuters/Kevork Djansezian Alex Kinsey (L) and Sierra Deaton (R) look at their mentor and judge Simon Cowell (C) as he speaks during an interview backstage after the folk duo won "The X Factor " in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2013.

Musical duo and real-life couple Alex & Sierra have finally parted ways both professionally and personally.

On Friday Alex Kinsey, 25, and Sierra Deaton, 26, took to their official social media to announce their separation as a musical act and also revealing that they had broken up. Not only that, it was also revealed that the two had actually parted ways about a year ago.

"We may be artists, but it seems the next words are some of the hardest we've ever had to write. Many of you have been keeping up with us for years; you watched us go from two kids who met on the beach in Florida in 2009 to a couple who won a TV show and released albums and toured the country," the duo said in a statement via Twitter. "We've had an awfully magical time with each other and with you. Unfortunately, things change a lot in 8 years, and though we didn't tell the public, our romantic relationship ended over a year ago," they added.

This truly comes as a surprise, especially for the duo's fans, but it should be remembered that a few months ago, the couple had already hinted that they may have broken up when they asked their fans to focus more on their music and not on their relationship. The now ex-couple had also revealed that even though they broke up, they still tried to keep their act going. However, they had finally realized that it would be better for both of them to branch out rather than keep on working together.

Alex Kinsey and Sierra Deaton first rose to fame when they joined the US version of "X Factor" and ended up winning the third and final season of the show.

Despite their disbandment and break-up, they did stress that there is no bad blood between them and that they'll always have love for each other.