Alexander Skarsgard and Alexa Chung Dating News: 'Big Little Lies' Star Splits Up With Model Girlfriend

Reuters/Paul Hackett Featured in the image is Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, who starred in "The Legend of Tarzan" and HBO's "Big Little Lies."

"Big Little Lies" and "The Legend of Tarzan" star Alexander Skarsgard has reportedly split with girlfriend Alexa Chung.

The two had been dating since 2015. However, it has been confirmed that the 40-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model, writer, and fashion designer have called it quits after two years. E! News reported about the split, and according to the publication's source, there was no third party involved, and other factors led to the couple to part ways.

The source added: "It was a clean breakup that was caused by busy schedules and distance. They really did love each other and were pretty serious. They still have respect for each other."

The last time Skarsgard and Chung were spotted together was back in May, at a Met Gala after-party in New York. They were not very vocal about their relationship and were only rarely photographed together in public.

It has also been clarified that the rumors regarding Skarsgard being now romantically linked to model Toni Garn, Leonardo DiCaprio's former flame, are false, according to E! News. The model's representative has also already denied the rumors.

Dating rumors involving the two spread after a report revealed that they were set up on a blind date. However, Skarsgard and Garn were also with two other friends, and according to Page Six, it was the first time that the two met, and the said "date," which took place in the actor's home, where they all had lunch, allegedly did not go too well.

"They didn't hit it off big-time," an insider said. "There may not be a second date in the cards," the source added.

Skarsgard, Chung, and Garn have yet to make official statements regarding the issues they are currently involved in.