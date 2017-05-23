Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron dating rumors: Actress speaks up

Alexandra Daddario is trying to play coy when it comes to her rumored relationship with Zac Efron.

Instagram/alexandradaddarioPhoto from Alexandra Daddario's official Instagram account

The big screen premiere for "Baywatch" is just a few days away, and fans are still wondering if there's something going on between on-screen partners Daddario and Efron. Rumors about their alleged relationship possibly started when the 31-year-old actress posted a flirty photo of her and Efron on Instagram. However, she recently clarified that her closeness with the actor does not mean they are dating.

"I don't know that I started it," she shared, referring to the rumors. "We work together closely; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends," the actress added.

On Saturday, the two celebrities were spotted in Australia while visiting the famous Bondi Beach lifeguard team Bondi Rescue. They also appeared on "The Project" where Efron shared his struggles while preparing for "Baywatch." The 29-year-old actor said cutting carbs from his daily diet made him have weird cravings.

Daddario interjected, saying, "Like, you're laying in bed and you haven't had carbohydrates in five days, and you're just like, I really want ... "

"Fried pickles," the duo said at the same time. When pressed about the romance rumors, Efron simply said: "Nothing but our shared love of..."

"Pickles," Daddario finished, with Efron adding, "So far."



Efron is currently single and his last relationship was with model Sami Miro. The pair dated for two years before they decided to call it quits in 2016. Daddario had been engaged to "Percy Jackson" star Logan Lerman, but they eventually broke up.

Daddario will next be seen in "When We First Met," while Efron's next projects this year include "The Greatest Showman" and "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

"Baywatch" officially premieres on May 25.