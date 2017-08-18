Alfonso Ribeiro Speaks Up on 'Fresh Prince' Revival Rumors

(Photo: Facebook/TheFreshPrinceofBelAir) Featured is a promotional image of the '90s sitcom, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."

Alfonso Ribeiro has shot down rumors about a possible "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" revival.

The actor, who is famously known for playing Carlton in the '90s sitcom, recently said that a "Fresh Prince" reboot is not happening. "There ain't going to be no 'Fresh Prince' nothing," Ribeiro told TMZ while he was at LAX on Thursday. "I don't know why Jeff was saying it but I know there ain't nothing going on," he said.

When asked if he had a final message for anticipating fans, the 45-year-old said, "Let it go. They need to just get it go."

Ribeiro's strong denial comes after co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff revealed that discussions are underway to potentially bring the series back to the small screen. "There have been talks with people about doing something," Jeff said during an interview The Sun. "I think it would be cool if they did it and go down memory lane again," he added.

While a "Fresh Prince" reboot has yet to be confirmed, the cast members continue to stay in touch even without the cameras rolling. Their most recent off-screen reunion was in March — 20 years after the series wrapped up. Will Smith was spotted dining in Malibu with his castmates Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Reid and Joseph Marcell.

Back in April, Ribeiro explained why he believes a reboot might not be good for the classic comedy. The father of three pointed out that a new series would only "hurt the original." Another reason is that the main cast is no longer complete, since James Avery died in December 2013.

"One, you can never replace James Avery [who played Uncle Phil], so why try? Sometimes, when something is special, why try to recreate it? Just let it be special," he shared.