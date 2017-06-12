'Alias' Reboot News: Writers Hint at Sydney Bristow's Possible Return

Fans of Jennifer Garner's red hair and undercover skills in "Alias" will be happy to know that a possible reboot for the hit action series is on the table.

(Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)File Photo: Actress Jennifer Garner attends the "Danny Collins" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York, March 18, 2015.

Writers behind the show created by J.J. Abrams reunited at the ATX Television Festival where they talked the beginnings, secrets and the possible comeback of "Alias."

When asked about the possibility of a reboot, co-executive producer Josh Applebaum said, per Entertainment Weekly, "We were talking about this before. It would be amazing to do it but the right idea would have to come. We've all talked to J.J. about it. We wouldn't want to do it unless it was absolutely perfect."

It is unclear whether they are actively talking about the project; however, his remarks suggest they have not found the one story that will convince them to bring "Alias" back to the small screen.

What they are adamant about is that there will be no "Alias" without Garner, who "did everything" despite having a great stunt double, according to writer Ken Olin.

Garner played the role of the red-hair rocking Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) double agent Sydney Bristow. "It felt that if it wasn't Jen, it wasn't Alias," Applebaum said, per Indiewire.

However, a comment made by writer Andre Nemec suggested that "Alias" without Garner might just happen. "If [Sydney] could move on, then the audience could move on," he said.

This was taken to mean by Refinery29 that there is a chance the series could come back with a new star in the lead. However, this could also mean that Sydney's story has reached an end and everyone simply has to move forward.

"Alias" premiered in 2001 and ran for five seasons, with the final one airing in 2006. The show was well-received by viewers and has been hailed as one of the greatest television shows of all time.