'Alice 3' Release Date, News: Creator Working on Proposal for Third Installment

(Photo: American McGee/Electronic Arts) A screenshot from "Alice: Madness Returns."

The long-awaited third installment of the hit action-adventure franchise "Alice" will soon be in development.

On his official blog, game designer American McGee, the mind behind the successful video games, revealed that he will "start work on a proposal for the next chapter in Alice's adventures" this month.

He went on to say that "Alice 3" currently has the working title "Alice: Asylum," which, at the outset, promises a new round of insanity and mayhem for players to go through.

McGee detailed his plans for the game in the blog, saying that there will be some approval needed before "Alice 3" development officially takes off:

This proposal will include artwork, design outline, and financial/business model. When this proposal is finished (and assuming all the numbers and constraints make sense), it'll be sent to [Electronic Arts] EA.

Whatever EA's verdict will be should determine where this project goes and so McGee promises to provide updates to fans of the "Alice 3" development through his social media accounts. In fact, he is doing a weekly livestream where players can ask him questions about the upcoming title.

For those who do not know, "Alice" is a third-person psychological horror-action video game series that was launched in 2000 and serves as an unofficial sequel to the "Alice" novels by Lewis Carroll.

The games feature a more macabre version of a much older Alice. It was only in 2011 that a sequel titled "Alice: Madness Returns" saw the light of day. It is currently the theme of McGee's livestreams. Set 11 years after the fire that killed her family and left her mind horribly scarred, the sequel was also well-received by gamers.

Prior to this, McGee started a successful Kickstarter campaign for his table-top card game "Out of the Woods" featuring traditional fairytales. Set to come out in 2018, it will be released as an illustrated coloring book and art collection as well.