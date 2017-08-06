Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender News: 'The Danish Girl' Star Opens Up About One Thing She Hopes to Have One Day

(Photo: Reuters/Adrees Latif) Alicia Vikander, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Danish Girl", arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 28, 2016.

Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander graces the cover of the Sept. 2017 issue of Elle Magazine, in which she opened up about her career and plans for the future.

Vikander has a slew of movies on the way. Hitting theaters later this month is the 17th-century film "Tulip Fever." She is also working on "Tomb Raider" as the new Lara Croft.

Having reached new career heights and remarkable achievements, the award-winning star still has one thing that she hopes to accomplish one day.

I don't even have children, and it's the wonder of my world. I've always wanted kids. I've never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. It's both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life — and suddenly from one day to another, it's a reality; it's a new chapter of your life.

Vikander is currently dating "Assassin's Creed" and "X-Men" star Michael Fassbender. Their romance began when they worked together on the 2016 drama romance film "The Light Between Oceans," in which they played a couple desperate to have a child of their own.

Vikander and Fassbender easily make up one of Hollywood's A-list couples. The two are making waves in the industry with blockbusters left and right while making everyone swoon over their sweetness.

Speaking of blockbusters, many are excited about Vikander's turn as Lara Croft in the highly anticipated "Tomb Raider" film, a role that requires her to do intense training.

A few months back, the first look images of the actress as the archaeologist-adventurer had legions of fans hyped for the film. Speaking about preparing and training for the part, Vikander said:

I love big popcorn movies. I've never done action scenes on this level — not even close. It feels like I'm back to dancing — the training, the intensity. You need to be aware of your movement up in the wires and how your body works. I've never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it's pretty empowering!

"Tomb Raider" will be released March 2018.