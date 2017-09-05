Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender Wedding News: Couple Set To Marry In A Secret Ceremony In Ibiza?

REUTERS / ALESSANDRO BIANCHI Real-life couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are rumored to get married in Ibiza next month.

Rumors are rife about the "secret" wedding ceremony between actor Michael Fassbender and his longtime girlfriend, actress Alicia Vikander, in the Spanish island of Ibiza next month.

A source reportedly told British publication The Sun that the 40-year-old actor will shoulder all the expenses to bring all of their guests at a five-star resort in the party capital of Spain to witness his union with his 28-year-old "The Light Between Oceans" co-star.

According to the source, the details of the ceremony and the wedding party remains under wraps. "Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel," the source also said. "He's splashing out big time and it's going to be the party of the year."

It seems like the couple has fallen in love with the Spanish party island. A report from People magazine revealed that the couple was spotted getting cozy on a yacht and having a good time in Ibiza back in July.

It would not be a surprise if the couple decided to keep the details of their big day in private. Since meeting on the set of period drama movie in 2014, both Fassbender and Vikander chose to keep mum about the personal relationship.

Reports have mentioned how the couple tried to keep the details about their romance to themselves, including the incident when they both attended the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in 2016 where they both declined to participate in the event's Kiss Cam.

Fassbender and Vikander also reportedly walked separately on the red carpet of the 2016 Golden Globes to keep the attention of the public away from their relationship.

Representatives from both the "Assassin's Creed: Movie" star and the "Tomb Raider" lead actress have yet to confirm their rumored wedding.