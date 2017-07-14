'Alien 5' News: Neill Blomkamp's Original Plan for the Film Did Not Include Sigourney Weaver

Facebook/alienanthology Promotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

After confirming earlier this year that "Alien 5" would no longer see the light of the day, film director Neill Blomkamp recently talked about his original idea for the film and how all things changed after he met Sigourney Weaver. Although one of the things that fans were expecting to see in the film was the return of Weaver as Ripley, Blomkamp revealed that the character was not included in his original plan for "Alien 5."

The director explained that he originally had a different idea for the film that he wanted to make, where the story would be set in the world of the first two "Alien" movies but would not serve as a continuation of James Cameron's work. According to him, his plan for his movie was "a new tale about a new character," with the same setting as the original "Alien" movie but with an entirely new story.

"It was just in the world of it and it had a totally different character that was the lead character. Because my assumption was that Sigourney would just never make another one. I told her about it on Chappie, and she was like, 'No, no, no! I actually would make another one because I felt like Ripley's story didn't end correctly,'" he said in an interview with Funhaus.



He went on to say that after conceptualizing "Alien 5," he returned to Vancouver and started thinking what he would do with Weaver. He revealed that only the actress knew that he was working on a concept. He also hired a concept artist to help him put together a script and its artwork, which he eventually submitted to 20th Century Fox. After reviewing his proposal, the studio got interested in it and immediately tapped Ridley Scott to produce.

Blomkamp said that it was only after deciding to include Weaver in "Alien 5" that its story was repositioned as a sequel to Cameron's "Alien" movies where Ripley's and Hicks' (played by Michael Biehn) storylines would have proper closure. After Scott came on board, however, things started to reportedly fall apart until Blomkamp finally confirmed that the film was dead.