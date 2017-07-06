'Alien: Covenant' News: Blu-ray Release Features 12 Deleted and Extended Scenes, Coming in August

Facebook/alienanthology Promotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

Ahead of its release, 20th Century Fox has revealed new details about the features of the high-definition "Alien: Covenant" Blu-ray coming this August, which includes a number of never-before-seen footages from the film.

According to 20th Century Fox, the "Alien: Covenant" Blu-ray will include 12 deleted and extended scenes from the film. Totaling around 18 minutes, the scenes are considered among the biggest selling points of the upcoming release, especially for fans who want to catch a glimpse of the moments that did not make it to the version of "Alien: Covenant" that was shown in theaters.

The film was released last May to continue the "Alien" saga but it turned out to be a box office flop. Despite receiving generally positive reviews from film critics, the film grossed low in the global box office, allegedly because of the criticisms received by its prequel, "Prometheus."

As of this writing, the future of the "Alien" franchise remains bleak, especially after the underwhelming reception of the "Alien: Covenant" movie. According to reports, where the franchise is headed will hugely depend on the success of the upcoming HD Blu-ray release.

Recently, it was confirmed that the supposed next film in the franchise, "Alien 5," which would have been directed by "District 9" director Neill Blomkamp, would no longer materialize. Considering that, the future of the film will most likely depend on how fans will receive the "Alien: Covenant" Blu-ray release.

Aside from the deleted and extended scenes, there are other inclusions to the upcoming release such as five featurettes that are titled "Meet Walter," "Phobos," "The Last Supper," "The Crossing" and "Advent;" an audio commentary by Ridley Scott; some theatrical trailers; David's illustrations and another audio clip.

"Alien: Covenant" follows the crew of the "Covenant" as they come across a dark and dangerous world cloaked as an uncharted paradise. It is set for release on Blu-ray on Aug. 15.