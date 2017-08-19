'Alien: Covenant' News: Deleted Scenes Reveal How David Brought Xenomorphs to Life

Facebook/alienanthology Promotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

One of the things that film critics criticize "Alien: Covenant" for is its failure to address the many lingering questions that fans of the "Alien" franchise have had on their minds for years, including how the xenomorphs actually came to be. As the film gets released in Blu-ray and DVD, it brings with it a lot of perks for fans, including some deleted scenes from the movie that actually explain how David created the xenomorphs.

The Blu-ray and DVD packages, which became available just recently, include a feature-length commentary from filmmaker Ridley Scott, as well as an extensive gallery highlighting David and his illustrations of the xenomorph and its variants. The deleted scenes included in the package offer an explanation of how these creatures were brought to life.

Fans of the movie know how obsessed David is with the study and creation of new forms of life. In "Covenant," it was learned that he and Elizabeth Shaw had journeyed to the Engineer homeworld from Prometheus' LV-223. When they arrived at the planet, he killed the Engineers so he could make his own prime species, believing that the beings he had gotten rid of were "flawed Gods."

In the deleted scenes, according to Screen Rant, it was revealed that the xenomorph was actually genetic and not an organic nanotech, and that the species that David made in "Covenant" were the fourth generation of his experiment on the planet. It was also revealed that since David found that the Engineers were not suited for his experiments, he turned to Shaw, thinking that the human DNA was just what he needed. When she refused to cooperate, he killed her.

The backstory revealed in the deleted scenes of "Alien: Covenant's" recent release serves as the very foundation on which the movie was established. The bottom line is that the xenomorphs, which serves as the film's ultimate weapon of mass destruction, came from David's plan to create his own apex predator.