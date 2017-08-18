'Alien: Covenant' News: James Cameron Says Movie is Beautiful But Admits One Thing

Facebook/alienanthology Promotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

"Aliens" director James Cameron had mostly good words to say about the latest film in the franchise, "Alien: Covenant." Despite the film not faring that well at the global box office, he revealed in a recent interview that he still found the movie "beautiful."

Recently, Cameron sat down for a Facebook Live interview to promote the 3D release of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day." He was then asked about Ridley Scott's latest movie. Scott helmed the 1979 original film in the franchise that spawned several sequels, including Cameron's 1986 film "Aliens."

Cameron commended Scott for his work on "Alien: Covenant," particularly when it came to his filmmaking style and impressive visuals. But despite saying that watching the film was "a great ride," he admitted that "Alien: Covenant" was not the kind of film he would have done.

"It's not a film that I would have made. I hope I'm not spoiling this for anybody, but I don't like films where you invest in a character and they get destroyed at the end. So, I would not have made that film. I can't comment on where he's going with it, but I think he's, obviously, trying to create a greater universe around it and more backstory with the Engineers and so on," Cameron said in the Facebook Live interview.

"Alien: Covenant" received mixed reviews from critics due to its failure to address the questions that fans have long had about the franchise. The same was said for "Prometheus," which instead of answering those lingering questions and expanding the "Aliens" narrative, only presented more things to think about.

The film is Scott's latest effort to revive the "Alien" franchise, after its previous lackluster installment, "Prometheus." It saw the reunion of "Prometheus" star Michael Fassbender and Scott, as well as featured new cast additions, including Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and more.