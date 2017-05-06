'Alien: Covenant' News: New Trailer Shows How Neomorphs Are Born

The next movie in the "Alien" franchise is set to arrive in a couple of weeks. With "Alien: Covenant" just around the corner, fans are excited to see the new monsters that will wreak havoc on the planet. Luckily, the movie has just dropped its newest trailer, giving a glimpse of the birth of a new monster.

Facebook/alienanthologyPromotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

The clip shows Karine stuck in a test room with a trembling crew member, begging the person from outside to let her out. The back of the convulsing crew member suddenly splits open, giving birth to a Neomorph. While the trailer does not show the alien creature, the tone of the scene proves how terrifying the new monsters in "Alien: Covenant" will be.

Based on the clip, it looks like the upcoming movie will be even gorier and more violent than the 1979 original. Aside from the introduction of more horrible creatures, it will also feature a different, more spine-tingling birth of monsters.

The original "Alien" movie was known for its unforgettable "chest burster" scene, where the monsters literally erupted from the chests of their hosts. The appearance of the iconic alien creatures looked frightening enough, but what made everything a lot more scarier was the way they were born. The monsters from the original movie, called Xenomorphs, came out from their human hosts and killed them.

In "Alien: Covenant," the monstrous creatures will burst out from the back—not the chest-- of their human hosts. The movie will introduce new aliens known as "Neomorphs," who seem far more disgusting than the monsters from the original film, based on the promotional photos released previously.

The synopsis for "Alien: Covenant" reads: "The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape."

"Alien: Covenant" premieres in U.S. theaters on May 19.