'Alien: Covenant' Plot News: Prologue Offers Glimpse of What Happened to Shaw and David After 'Prometheus'

"Alien: Covenant" has just released a new prologue video clip for the upcoming film, giving fans a glimpse of what happened to Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David (Michael Fassbender) when "Prometheus" ended. The clip clearly shows how the upcoming "Alien" movie by Ridley Scott links to "Prometheus."

Facebook/alienanthology Promotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

Titled "The Crossing," the video shows synthetic being David putting Shaw to sleep on an abandoned engineer vessel. Both of them seem to be headed off to try to look for the creators of humanity once more. It can be recalled that in the previous film, this mission was what led the team to its demise.

The clip picks up immediately after Shaw and David escaped from the horrors they had to face aboard a ship in the 2012 sci-fi thriller, being the sole survivors of their exploration team. In the video, David narrates the piece as the ship heads towards the engineers' homeworld.

It was previously reported that "Covenant" will serve as a follow-up to the events of "Prometheus." It was also reported that David will appear in the new movie, although fans were left clueless as to what happened to him after "Prometheus." The recently dropped clip provides answers to that question.

"Alien: Covenant" is a new chapter in the "Alien" franchise. In the movie, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark and dangerous world. David is the sole inhabitant of this world. The synopsis for the movie states that when they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they will be forced to attempt a harrowing escape.

Apart from Fassbender and Rapace, the movie also features in its cast Billy Crudup, Katherine Waterston, Demián Bichir, Danny McBride, Amy Seimetz, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Alexander England, Nathaniel Dean, James Franco and Benjamin Rigby.

"Alien: Covenant" is set to hit theaters on May 19.