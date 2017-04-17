'Alien: Covenant' Release Date News: Empire Cover Features Xenomorph From Original 'Alien' Movie

The new cover of "Empire" features "Alien: Covenant," hinting that the upcoming film will hearken back to the classic original. This month's issue of the magazine is set to hit newsstands on Thursday, April 20 and will showcase Ridley Scott's next horrific masterpiece.

Facebook/alienanthology Promotional photo for "Alien: Covenant"

As Scott provides a follow-up to the loosely-connected "Alien" prequel titled "Prometheus," "Alien: Covenant" refocuses on the horrifying xenomorphs that were featured in most installments of the franchise.

According to reports, while the upcoming movie will include predominant connections to the original "Alien" movie, it will serve as a loose bridge between "Prometheus" and the 1979 classic.

The newest cover of "Empire" magazine depicts the xenomorph, which can be easily recognized by fans of the "Alien" franchise. In the said cover, the alien is designed with embossed cardboard and was created by renowned graphic artist Jacey. It also features one of the most memorable quotes by Ian Holm's Ash from the original movie, "Unclouded by conscience, remorse or delusions of morality."

One of the things that will set "Alien: Covenant" apart from the original movie and "Prometheus" is the presence of neomorphs, which are cousins of the xenomorphs. It will explore the origins of the queen and her offspring, although how huge the role of the original xenomorphs will play in the film's narrative remains unknown.

Previously, "Empire" magazine also dropped photos of the mysterious new planet that will be visited by the ship in the upcoming film, as well as photos of Katherine Waterston's Daniels.

Subscribers of "Empire" will get limited-edition copies of the magazine with the special "Alien: Covenant" cover via mail before it becomes available on newsstands later this week. The issue will also feature new exclusive details about the upcoming film aside from the cover.

"Alien: Covenant" is set to hit theaters on May 19.