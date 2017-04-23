'Alien: Covenant' Spoilers, News: Some Questions Will Be Answered; New Photos, Videos Released

Ridley Scott is continuing to expand on the "Alien" lore with the upcoming prequel "Alien: Covenant," which is also a sequel to 2012's "Prometheus." However, not all lingering questions will be answered in the new film.

Facebook/alienanthology'Alien: Covenant' will premiere on May 19.

As Michael Fassbender teased to Entertainment Weekly, "Alien: Covenant" is "Ridley at his best."

"On top of action and humor and characters you become invested in, there's these very real questions about life and the origins of life and what happens in the afterlife — if there is an afterlife," the actor, who plays the dual roles of David and Walter, revealed.

And while that may be the case, "Alien: Covenant" does not really tie up all of the loose ends. However, the film does bring viewers closer to the original 1979 film, "Alien."

"He'll reveal all at the right time," Fassbender added.

There is no doubt that the "Alien" franchise is a particularly gory one, and one of the photos released by Empire Online requires quite a strong stomach. The image features a Neomorph feasting on a human corpse which it presumably killed.

Another image shows Fassbender, either as David or Walter, in a room with Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce). It can be recalled that Weyland perished in "Prometheus," following an interaction with the Engineer, so it is believed that the scene depicted in the image is merely a flashback.

20th Century Fox has been releasing marketing materials in a steady stream in preparation for the film's premiere. Recently, three "crew messages" clips were posted online, featuring Tennessee (Danny McBride), Lope (Demian Bichir) and Rosenthal (Tess Haubrich). And while these clips provide some information about the upcoming film, they are also quite unsettling.

Previously, a prologue lasting over four minutes was released and it featured the characters of the film, as well as their group dynamic. James Franco's character was introduced as the ship's captain, but speculations are rife that he will die early in the film.

"Alien: Covenant" will premiere in U.S. theaters on May 19, 2017.