'Alien: Isolation' Fix for VR Mode via Unofficial Patch Now Ready for Download

Youtube/Screenshot A VR mode has been released for "Alien: Isolation."

Reddit user Nibre_ has released the unofficial patch that re-enables "Alien: Isolation's" VR mode, and the gaming community is talking about it.

Although the MotherVR mod is a work in progress, it is currently downloadable as an alpha release. According to a Reddit post by Nibre_, players only need to copy a DLL file from the archive into their game folder to install the virtual reality mode.

"Alien: Isolation" is a 2014 survival horror video game that was developed by Creative Assembly. Despite raving reviews from critics and gamers alike, its sales were too low to warrant a sequel from Sega. The game debuted before the consumer versions of the Rift and Vive VR headsets were released, but people have discovered a Rift DK2-compatible gameplay mode hidden inside.

Several Reddit users have attempted to enable the mode by editing a configuration file, but only two came close enough to creating something that actually works. According to Arstechnica, bo3bber decided to abandon the project after realizing that Nibre_ would finish with his VR mode first. Nibre_'s version is compatible with the current-gen Oculus Rift but is reportedly very limited. When the mode does work, the effect is said to be nothing less than stunning. It makes exploring the Torrens an immersive experience where players can appreciate the retro late '70s/early-'80s sci-fi feel of the place.

Arstechnica's review states that although the VR mode provides a more "terrifying" experience compared to a regular screen, there are drawbacks. Those who are prone to motion sickness best use this mode with caution. The lack of VR accommodation in the game's design can make anyone feel nauseated within minutes of playing. There are no "comfort features" like snap-turns and short-range "blip" teleporting. Players will also encounter scaling issues where some characters appear to be too tall or tiny in VR. There also problems like clipped scripted animations that result due to the gamer's head height.